South Korea: Plane crashes at Muan airport

A Jeju Air flight with 181 people on board veered off the runway and crashed. Casualties have been reported.

A plane crashed at South Korea's Muan airport in the South Jeolla province after veering off the runway on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Jeju Air flight was carrying 175 passengers and six crew when it attempted to land. At least 28 were dead due to the crash, Yonhap reported.

The plane crashed after its landing gear malfunctioned, the Associated Press news agency cited the emergency office as saying. The office added that the fire was put out, while rescue officials were trying to get the passengers out of the plane.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sung-mok ordered all-out rescue efforts. Choi was only appointed on Friday, following the impeachment of the previous acting president amid the country's ongoing political crisis.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates

