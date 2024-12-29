  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025SyriaCrisis in the Middle East
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CatastropheSouth Korea

South Korea: Plane crashes at Muan airport

December 29, 2024

A Jeju Air flight with 181 people on board veered off the runway and crashed. Casualties have been reported.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oedv
Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, December 29, 2024.
The Jeju Air flight was carrying 175 passengers and six crew when it attempted to landImage: Yonhap via REUTERS

A plane crashed at South Korea's Muan airport in the South Jeolla province after veering off the runway on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Jeju Air flight was carrying 175 passengers and six crew when it attempted to land. At least 28 were dead due to the crash, Yonhap reported.

The plane crashed after its landing gear malfunctioned, the Associated Press news agency cited the emergency office as saying. The office added that the fire was put out, while rescue officials were trying to get the passengers out of the plane.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sung-mok ordered all-out rescue efforts. Choi was only appointed on Friday, following the impeachment of the previous acting president amid the country's ongoing political crisis.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)