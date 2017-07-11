South Korea pardons former President Park Geun-hye

South Korea’s Justice Ministry said on Friday that former President Park Geun-hye had been pardoned. Park had been imprisoned over corruption charges.

South Korea's first elected female leader is also the daughter of late authoritarian Park Chung-hee.

Her predecessor Lee Myung-bak, also serving a jail term for corruption charges, has not been pardoned.

Why was Park pardoned?

South Korea's Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said that the former president's "pardon was granted to heal social conflicts and restore the local community."

Supporters and politicians of the opposition People Power party have been calling for Park’s pardon ahead of the March presidential election.

Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and People Power's Yoon Suk-yeol are seen neck and neck in recent polls.

What was Park jailed for?

Park Geun-hye was serving a 20-year jail term, upheld in January this year by the country's top court, for corruption after a sprawling scandal that forced her out of office in 2017.

She was found guilty of colluding with her confidante Choi Soon-sil to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates.

She was also indicted on charges of illegally taking funds that were diverted from South Korea's intelligence agency's budget.

The scandal prompted months of massive protests in the street. It also led to the arrest of the heads of two conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics.

