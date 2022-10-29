  1. Skip to content
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South KoreaImage: Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap/AP Photo/picture alliance
CatastropheSouth Korea

South Korea: Over 100 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

Published 3 hours agolast updated 11 minutes ago

At least 120 people were killed and another 100 injured while celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital. The deadly crowd surge took place during festivities in the Itaewon district.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ipsp

At least 120 people were killed in a stampede on Saturday night in the South Korean capital of Seoul, emergency authorities reported.

An additional 100 people were injured in the crush, which took place in the city's Itaewon district, where Halloween festivities were taking place.

The updated death toll jumped substantially from earlier figures, which put the initial death toll at 59.

What we know so far

The incident took place around 10:20 p.m. (1320 UTC) in the popular nightclub district of Itaewon.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from South Korea's National Fire Agency, said the crush is believed to have happened when a crowd pushed forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel. The area is a major party spot in Seoul.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that at least 50 people suffered from "cardiac arrest."

Emergency services received over 80 calls from people who said they were having trouble breathing, Yonhap reported.

Over 400 emergency workers from across the country have been deployed to the capital to help treat those who were injured. 

Photos from the scene appeared to show several bodies covered with sheets. Videos on social media showed fire fighters and pedestrians performing CPR on people lying on the ground.

A person is transported on a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul, South Korea
Over 100 people were wounded after a crowd surge in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon Image: Jung Yeon-je/AFP

Witnesses told local media that the streets around the site of the incident were so packed, that it was difficult for emergency services to get through to the victims.

Local media estimated that 100,000 people were in the streets of Itaewon on Saturday night for the Halloween parties. The festivities were the largest they had been in years after South Korea eased its coronavirus restrictions in recent months.

How have officials responded?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for those who were injured to be quickly treated and also urged officials to review the safety protocols for the Halloween festivity sites.

The president also ordered the Health Ministry to deploy disaster medical assistance teams, as well as secure beds in hospitals for those who were injured. He also oversaw an emergency meeting with other top officials over the incident.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on an an official visit to Europe, cancelled the rest of his trip and is returning home in light of the latest news.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/jcg (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Hindus take part in a ritual to remember the lives lost in the stampede

Indonesia to tear down football stadium after deadly stampede

Indonesia to tear down football stadium after deadly stampede

Indonesia's president said the stadium would be rebuilt with the safety of both football players and fans in mind. The stampede was one of the deadliest disasters in football history.
CatastropheOctober 18, 2022
The Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind" coming from Ukraine loaded with grain and anchored in Istanbul

Updates: Russia suspends UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine

Conflicts1 minute ago
