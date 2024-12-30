South Korea orders safety probe after Jeju Air plane crash

All 175 passengers and four of the crew died when the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway at Muan International Airport and burst into flames

Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok has ordered an emergency safety probe of the country's entire airline operation system after 179 people were killed in one of the worst plane crashes in South Korea's history.

"As soon as the accident recovery is conducted, the Transport Ministry is requested to conduct an emergency safety inspection of the entire aircraft operation system to prevent recurrence of aircraft accidents," Choi said at a disaster management meeting in Seoul.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216 was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea on Sunday when it made a mayday call and belly-landed before skidding off the runway at Muan International Airport. It then crashed into a wall and burst into flames.

All passengers and four of the six crew were killed in the crash. Two crew members were pulled from the wreckage alive and taken to hospital.

Officials initially cited a bird strike as the likely cause of the crash.

Seoul said it would conduct a special inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800s operating in the country. It added that US investigators — possibly including from plane manufacturer Boeing — will join the investigation.

"We are reviewing plans to conduct a special inspection on B737-800 aircraft," Joo Jong-wan, head of the aviation policy bureau at South Korea's Transport Ministry, said on Monday.

S. Korea officials probe cause of deadly Jeju Air crash To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

South Korea mourns crash victims

Flags in the country flew half-mast on Monday as the nation began seven days of mourning following the disaster.

Meanwhile, investigators were trying to identify some of the last remaining victims as grieving families camped inside the Muan airport terminal.

According to authorities, investigators have identified 141 of the 179 dead with the help of DNA analysis or fingerprint collection.

Acting President Choi said the foremost priority was to identify the victims, support their families and treat the two survivors.

"Even before the final results are out, we ask that officials transparently disclose the accident investigation process and promptly inform the bereaved families," he said.

The Muan International Airport will remain shut through Wednesday, but the rest of the country's international and regional airports are continuing operations as scheduled.

dvv/nm (AFP, Reuters)