 South Korea must pay more for US troop presence: Esper | News | DW | 15.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

South Korea must pay more for US troop presence: Esper

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has told the "wealthy country" it can afford to pay more for the stationing of US troops. Washington's 28,500-strong military presence costs Seoul under $1 billion a year.

US soldiers stand next to a military jeep (AFP/Getty Images)

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday pressed South Korea to pay a bigger share of the cost of having US troops on its soil.

Speaking after a high-level defense policy meeting with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo, Esper said the South is a "wealthy country and could and should pay more."

Seoul currently contributes under $1 billion (€907 million) a year for US military support which began in 1951 during the three-year war between the two Koreas.

Some 28,500 American troops remain stationed in the South to buttress defenses against North Korea.

Read more: North Korea: Kim Jong Un orders destruction of joint tourist site

Watch video 02:16

Kim Jong-un aims to raze South Korean resort buildings

Increase of 500%

South Korean media reports suggest Washington has demanded a new cost-sharing pact where Seoul commits to $5 billion next year.

Jeong, meanwhile, said he and Esper had agreed that the new commitment being negotiated should be fair and mutually agreeable, without giving a possible figure.

The demand by US President Donald Trump that Seoul takes on a greater contribution has rattled the South. It could also set a precedent for upcoming US negotiations on defense cost-sharing with other allies.

Read more: Korea's DMZ — where frontier meets funpark 

Watch video 01:52

Caught in trade row with Japan, South Korea looks to the North

Drills and intelligence sharing discussed

Friday's meeting also covered the shared US-South Korea military drills that the two sides agreed earlier this year to scale back in support of diplomatic efforts to end the standoff with Pyongyang.

Esper said the two countries have to be flexible in modifying their joint military drills even as North Korea on Thursday rejected the US calls for fresh talks over its disputed nuclear program.

The defense secretary also called for Seoul to maintain an intelligence-sharing pact with Washington's other Asian ally, Japan, that Seoul is about to let lapse. 

He called on both governments to put in realistic efforts to narrow differences before the pact, known as GSOMIA, expires on November 23.

Relations between South Korea and Japan have plunged after Seoul's top court last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate some wartime forced laborers, and Japan curbed exports of high-tech materials to South Korea in July.

Read more: Koreas play World Cup qualifier in empty 50,000 capacity Pyongyang stadium

Watch video 03:36

UN: North Korean hackers raising funds for weapons

'Rabid dog' Biden

Separately on Friday, North Korea launched an attack on former US Vice President Joe Biden, calling him a "rabid dog'' that "must be beaten to death with a stick.''

The commentary by the official Korean Central News Agency said the US presidential hopeful "reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity'' of the North's supreme leadership, an act it said deserves "merciless punishment.''

It wasn't immediately clear which of Biden's comments provoked Pyongyang's anger, although the Democrat has accused Trump of cozying up to "dictators and tyrants.''

The North has previously made racist and sexist diatribes against former US President Barack Obama and ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the country's first female leader.

mm/ng (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

What does North Korea want to achieve with missile tests?

The US and North Korea are moving ahead on talks, despite Pyongyang conducting at least nine missile launches since July. Does North Korea think testing missiles will strengthen its negotiating position? (04.10.2019)  

South Korea: Search for survivors intensifies after helicopter crash

A South Korean rescue helicopter has crashed with seven people on board. The cause of the accident is not yet known. (01.11.2019)  

Japan and South Korea seek to mend relations

Increasing costs are pushing the two countries to end their trade dispute and disagreements over historical treaties. Despite the dawn of a new imperial era, damaged mutual trust could prove a hindrance to an agreement. (22.10.2019)  

Korea's DMZ — where frontier meets funpark 

The line that separates North and South Korea is considered the most hostile frontier in the world. But at least one part of the border has been turned into a kind of amusement park accessible for the right price.  (17.10.2019)  

Koreas play World Cup qualifier in empty 50,000 capacity Pyongyang stadium

The two Korea's played their first competitive football match in Pyongyang under a near total blackout. The 50,000-capacity Kim Il Sung Stadium was empty. (15.10.2019)  

US and South Korea to scrap major military exercises in spring

The annual large-scale joint military exercises, which have frequently infuriated North Korea, will be replaced with smaller drills. The scale-backs come on the heels of Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un. (03.03.2019)  

Japan-South Korea dispute shows no signs of abating

Animosity between Tokyo and Seoul has continued to rise at a time when regional cooperation is critical. This growing rift could soon have very negative consequences for both countries. (04.09.2019)  

North Korea: Kim Jong Un orders destruction of joint tourist site

South Korean tours to Mount Kumgang in the North were long seen as a symbol of cooperation. But with Seoul unwilling to defy US sanctions on Pyongyang, the tourist project has been on hold for over a decade. (23.10.2019)  

South Korea expels two North Koreans over fishermen killings

The accused have been handed over at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone that separates North and South. The men had indicated a willingness to defect, but their statements to police didn't add up. (07.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN: North Korean hackers raising funds for weapons  

Caught in trade row with Japan, South Korea looks to the North  

Kim Jong-un aims to raze South Korean resort buildings  

Related content

US Außenminister Pompeo in Deutschland / Mödlareuth

Mike Pompeo tours Germany amid tense relations 07.11.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has begun an official visit to Germany. Relations between the NATO allies are at a low, but a recent announcement by one of Angela Merkel's ministers seemed to nod to US complaints.

Syrien Ölfelder

US to deploy troops in northern Syria to protect oil fields 25.10.2019

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the Pentagon was considering sending troops and armored vehicles to protect oil fields, controlled by Syrian Kurds, which might fall into the hands of the "Islamic State."

Nordkorea | Raketentest

What does North Korea want to achieve with missile tests? 04.10.2019

The US and North Korea are moving ahead on talks, despite Pyongyang conducting at least nine missile launches since July. Does North Korea think testing missiles will strengthen its negotiating position?

Advertisement