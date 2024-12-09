South Korea mulling travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol

The travel ban is being considered after Yoon had to reverse a controversial martial law decree within hours of declaring it. The president then survived an impeachment vote in parliament.

South Korean authorities are looking to impose an overseas travel ban on the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The head of South Korea's high-ranking official corruption investigation agency said on Monday he has instructed investigators to seek a travel ban on the president duing a growing probe of his short-lived martial law decree.

The president was forced to reverse the contentious decree within hours last week.

More to follow…

sri/rm (AP, Reuters)