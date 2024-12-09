  1. Skip to content
South Korea mulling travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol

December 9, 2024

The travel ban is being considered after Yoon had to reverse a controversial martial law decree within hours of declaring it. The president then survived an impeachment vote in parliament.

The fallout from last week's martial law announcement continues to fuel public angerImage: South Korean Presidential Office/Yonhap/AP/picture alliance

South Korean authorities are looking to impose an overseas travel ban on the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol. 

The head of South Korea's high-ranking official corruption investigation agency said on Monday he has instructed investigators to seek a travel ban on the president duing a growing probe of his short-lived martial law decree.

The president was forced to reverse the contentious decree within hours last week.

More to follow… 

sri/rm (AP, Reuters)