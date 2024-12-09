South Korea mulling travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol

The travel ban is being considered after Yoon had to reverse a controversial martial law decree within hours of declaring it. The president then survived an impeachment vote in parliament.

South Korean authorities are looking to impose an overseas travel ban on the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The head of South Korea's high-ranking official corruption investigation agency said on Monday he has instructed investigators to seek a travel ban on Yoon duing a growing probe of his short-lived martial law decree.

Oh Dong-woon, chief prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, made the comment during a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

Why is Yoon being banned from foreign travel?

Yoon declared martial law last week saying that he wanted to rid the country of "pro-North Korean forces," without providing details.

But the move plunged the country into political turmoil.

Scenes of armed soldiers on the streets of the capital Seoul and surrounding the parliament shocked the nation.

Amid massive political pressure, the president was forced to reverse the contentious decree within hours.

Yoon later apologized for his actions, but offered no resignation.

Opposition parties vowed to impeach the embattled president but failed to do so over the weekend after most ruling party lawmakers boycotted a floor vote.

But the opposition vowed to submit a new impeachment motion against the president this week.

More to follow…

sri/rm (AP, Reuters)