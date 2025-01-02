South Korea moves to arrest impeached President Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an arrest warrant on charges of insurrection. He could become the first sitting president to be arrested in the country's history.

South Korean investigators headed to Seoul on Friday to carry out an arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

They entered into the presidential residence after being allowed through heavy security barricades.

The embattled president had vowed to "fight until the end" while facing arrest.

Hundreds of the president's supporters gathered at his residence in an effort to block the investigators.

Opponents of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have cast him as an 'insurrectionist' for his attempt to impose martial law early in December Image: Philip Fong/AFP

On Tuesday, a Seoul court issued a warrant for Yoon's arrest after he failed to appear for questioning after multiple requests and blocked searches of his offices in the South Korean capital.

Authorities are looking into whether Yoon's short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3 amounted to rebellion.

He could become the first sitting president to be arrested in the South Korea's history.

Yoon supporters continue to protest

Supporters who had gathered on Thursday to protest the arrest warrant against Yoon camped overnight and chanted "illegal warrant is invalid" on Friday morning as investigators and media convened at the presidential residence.

The president had told his supporters on Thursday: "I will fight until the end to protect this country together with you."

The Presidential Security Service still protects Yoon as the sitting head of state and had blocked previous police raids of the residence.

sdi/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)