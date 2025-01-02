South Korea moves to arrest impeached President Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an arrest warrant on charges of insurrection.

South Korean investigators headed to Seoul to carry out an arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The embattled president had vowed to "fight until the end" while facing arrest.

Hundreds of the president's supporters gathered at his residence in an effort to block the investigators.

On Tuesday, a Seoul court issued a warrant for Yoon's arrest after he failed to appear for questioning after multiple requests and blocked searches of his offices in the South Korean capital.

South Korean authorities are looking into whether Yoon's short-lived declaration of marital law on December 3 amounted to rebellion.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

/jsi (AP, Reuters)