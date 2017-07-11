South Korea: Massive fire engulfs high rise block in Ulsan

A 33-storey apartment building in the South Korean city of Ulsan went up in flames early Friday after strong winds caused a fire to rise up through multiple floors.

At least 88 people were being treated for minor injuries, according to South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety. It was not immediately clear if there were any deaths or serious injuries.

Some media outlets showed footage of the building engulfed in flames and slabs of burning concrete falling down to the street.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from the high-rise building in the South Korean port city, authorities said. Another 77 people, who had escaped to the roof and other spots in the building, had been rescued.

While the cause of the fire is being investigated, the fire is thought to have started between the 8th and the 12th floors. Strong winds helped spread it further up. The fire is now under control.

The southeastern coast of South Korea has been battered by very strong winds and heavy in August and September, with Typhoon Haishen touching down in Ulsan early September.

