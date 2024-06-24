South Korea: Lithium battery factory fire kills more than 20

At least 22 people are dead after a fire broke out at a lithium battery factory in South Korea. The blaze was largely put out in about six hours and emergency crews were mobilized under President Yoon Suk Yeol's orders.

At least 22 bodies were found following a fire at a lithium battery manufacturing plant in South Korea, officials and local media said on Monday.

The fire erupted at 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) at an Aricell factory in Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul, following a series of battery cell explosions in a warehouse.

18 Chinese workers, 2 South Koreans and one Laotian were among the dead, Kim Jin-young, an official at the Hwaseong fire service, told reporters.

The identity of the other deceased worker was yet to be confirmed, the official said, citing information from company officials.

What we know about the fire

The fire broke out on a floor where lithium-ion batteries are inspected and packaged. Some 35,000 units were being stored in the building at the time.

"Due to fears of additional explosions, it was difficult to enter," Kim said at the time. "As it is a lithium battery manufacturer, we determined that spraying water will not extinguish the fire, so we are currently using dry sand."

Officials said the blaze was under control Image: Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

Broadcast images showed that part of the top level of the building had collapsed and that large chunks appeared to have been blown into the street.

South Korean media said about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.

President authorizes emergency mobilization

Hwaseong city authorities sent out a series of alerts to residents warning them to stay inside.

"Factory fire. Please detour to surrounding roads and nearby citizens please close windows," a text alert said.

Meanwhile, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol issued emergency instructions to authorities to mobilize personnel for rescue efforts but also asked authorities to ensure the safety of firefighters "considering the rapid spread of fire."

Hwaseong city authorities sent out a series of alerts to residents warning them to stay inside Image: Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

rm,ss/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)