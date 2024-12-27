South Korea: Lawmakers vote to impeach Han Duck-soo

The main opposition party in South Korea introduced a bill to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. A vote to go ahead with the measure could deepen an ongoing constitutional crisis.

South Korea's parliament on Friday voted to impeach caretaker president Han Duck-soo.

The opposition Democratic Party had threatened Han unless he immediately appoints three judges to fill vacancies at the country's Constitutional Court.

While Parliament has backed three nominees, Han — who replaced predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol — has yet to formally appoint them.

The court is investigating whether to fully remove Yoon from office over his December 3 declaration of martial lawafter lawmakers voted for him to be impeached.

Some 192 lawmakers voted to impeach Han out of the 300-member parliament.

Ahead of the the vote, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said the motion to impeach Han could pass with a simple majority of 151 votes.

Ex-Defense minister indicted — report

At the same time, South Korea's Yonhap news agency on Friday reported that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun had been indicted on charges of insurrection in connection with his alleged role during the imposition of martial law.

Yonhap reported that the prosecution's special investigation team indicted Kim on charges of abuse of power and playing an "integral" role in an insurrection.

This marks the first indictment involving President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3.

Prosecutors believe Kim recommended that martial law be declared and that he led the deployment of troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission's offices.

