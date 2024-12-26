South Korea lawmakers seek to impeach acting president

The main opposition party in South Korea has introduced a bill to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. It plans to seek a vote on the measure, potentially deepening a constitutional crisis.

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party on Thursday threatened to impeach caretaker president Han Duck-soo unless he immediately appoints three judges to fill vacancies at the country's Constitutional Court.

While Parliament has backed three nominees, Han — who replaced predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol — has yet to formally appoint them.

The court is investigating whether to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his December 3 declaration of martial law.

Han's refusal to approve the appointment of justices effectively delays the procedure to remove Yoon.

"We have filed the motion... and will report it to the plenary session today," member of parliament Park Sung-joon said. "We will put it to a vote tomorrow."

The Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae said Han's refusal to formally appoint the three judges proves that he "does not have the will or qualification to uphold the Constitution."

In place of Han, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok would be expected to take the post of acting president.

rc/rm (AFP, Reuters)