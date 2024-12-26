South Korea lawmakers seek to impeach acting president

The main opposition party in South Korea has introduced a bill to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. It plans to seek a vote on the measure, potentially deepening a constitutional crisis.

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party on Thursday threatened to impeach caretaker president Han Duck-soo unless he immediately appoints three judges to fill vacancies at the country's Constitutional Court.

While Parliament has backed three nominees, Han — who replaced predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol — has yet to formally appoint them.

The court is investigating whether to fully remove Yoon from office over his December 3 declaration of martial law.

Why is there a dispute?

Han's refusal to approve the appointment of the justices could delay the procedure to remove Yoon.

"We have filed the motion... and will report it to the plenary session today," member of parliament Park Sung-joon said. "We will put it to a vote tomorrow."

The Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae said Han's refusal to formally appoint the three judges proves that he "does not have the will or qualification to uphold the Constitution."

South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach president To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Han has said he only plans to certify the judges' appointments if his ruling People Power Party and the opposition can agree to a compromise on the nominees.

"A consensus between the ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly, representing the people, must first be reached," Han said.

What could happen next?

The court could proceed with the impeachment process without the additional three judges. However, all six current judges would have to unanimously agree to remove Yoon from office.

Should the impeachment motion against Han pass in Friday's vote, it would be the first time democratic South Korea has impeached an acting president.

In place of Han, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok would be expected to take the post of acting president.

Yoon, who said his martial law declaration was made to safeguard South Korea "from the threats posed by North Korea and anti-state elements, has since apologized but vowed to fight the impeachment process.

rc/rm (AFP, Reuters)