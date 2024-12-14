South Korea: Lawmakers impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea: Lawmakers impeach President Yoon Suk YeolPublished December 14, 2024last updated December 14, 2024
What you need to know
- South Korea's National Assembly has voted to impeach President Yun Seok Yeol
- It was the second impeachment vote Yoon has faced, after a vote last week failed
- To pass the impeachment resolution, opposition lawmakers needed to convince at least eight parliamentarians from Yoon's party to switch sides
- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will now step in as the interim president
What happens next?
Once the copies of the impeachment document are delivered to Yoon and to the Constitutional Court, his presidential powers and duties will be suspended.
The court now has 180 days to decide on Yoon's political fate.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has became South Korea's acting president.
Parlaiment speaker Woo Won Shik urged the government and parliament to work together to stabilize the economy and foreign affairs.
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will convene an emergency meeting on the economy on Sunday.
Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol succeeds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached.
A total of 204 lawmakers voted to support the motion, the speaker said.
Meanwhile, 85 lawmakers voted against the motion and three abstained. A further eight votes were nullified.
All 300 members of parliament participated in the vote. It comes after members of Yoon's ruling People's Power Party walked out of the first impeachment vote last week.
Yoon's party likely to participate in impeachment vote
Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling People Power Party (PPP) is likely to join the impeachment vote against him after walking out of last week's impeachment vote, Yonhap news agency reported.
The party has held internal meetings with party chief Han Dong-hoon and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong.
Party member Cho Kyung-tae told the media that members were in favor of participating in the vote, but remained divided on whether to vote for or against the impeachment motion.
"There is a stark difference in stance between those who approve and those who disapprove," Cho said.
The party has, however, has officially maintained to vote against Yoon's impeachment on Saturday, according to local media reports.
Lawmakers begin deliberations
South Korean lawmakers have formally begun deliberations on whether to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Speaker Woo Won Shik urged all lawmakers to join the vote.
Protests rage in Seoul ahead of impeachment vote
Thousands of people gathered in South Korea's capital and demonstrated hours ahead of an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The protests demanding Yoon's removal began around midday outside the National Assembly.
A Seoul police official told the AFP news agency that they expected at least 200,000 people to demonstrate in support of removing him.
"If Yoon isn't impeached today, I'll return next week," one protester told AFP.
However, Seoul also saw people gathering in support of Yoon. Near Gwanghwamun Square, thousands rallied in support of Yoon, singing patriotic songs and waving South Korean and American flags.
"Yoon had no choice but to declare martial law. I approve of every decision he has made as president," a pro-Yoon demonstrator told AFP.
South Korean lawmakers to vote on Yoon's impeachment, again
The second attempt to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol comes after last week's attempt to remove Yoon for the martial law debacle failed.
Two hundred votes are needed for the impeachment to pass, which would require members of the opposition to convince eight members of Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to vote for his removal.
If the impeachment motion against Yoon is passed by the National Assembly, which will vote at 4:00 pm (0700 GMT) on Saturday, Yoon will need to vacate the office while South Korea's Constitutional Court would deliberate.
In the meantime, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would step in as the interim president.
The court would then decide on Yoon's future within 180 days. If it decides in favor of his removal, then Yoon would become the second president in South Korean history to be successfully impeached.
However, notably, there has been a precedent when the court blocked an impeachment vote. In 2004, then-president Roh Moo-hyun was removed by the parliament but the Constitutional Court did not back his removal.
The court currently only has six judges which means their decision must be unanimous.
mf/zc (AFP, Reuters, AP)