South Korea: Lawmakers impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

Yoon's party likely to participate in impeachment vote

12/14/2024 December 14, 2024 Yoon's party likely to participate in impeachment vote

Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling People Power Party (PPP) is likely to join the impeachment vote against him after walking out of last week's impeachment vote, Yonhap news agency reported.

The party has held internal meetings with party chief Han Dong-hoon and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong.

Party member Cho Kyung-tae told the media that members were in favor of participating in the vote, but remained divided on whether to vote for or against the impeachment motion.

"There is a stark difference in stance between those who approve and those who disapprove," Cho said.

The party has, however, has officially maintained to vote against Yoon's impeachment on Saturday, according to local media reports.