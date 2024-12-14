South Korea: Lawmakers impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

12/14/2024 December 14, 2024 New president urges preparedness against North

South Korea's acting president has called for the country to maintain a "watertight readiness posture" to ensure North Korea cannot plan any provocations, local media quoted him as saying.

Han Duk-soo, the acting leader, ordered the military to bolster its security posture to prevent North Korea from launching provocations by miscalculation.

According to Han's office, he tasked the foreign minister with informing other countries that South Korea's major external policies remain unchanged and told the finance minister to work to minimize potential negative impacts on the economy by the political turmoil.

"I earnestly ask public servants this," Han said in a televised statement. "At this moment, we have the critical task of ensuring normal and stable operations of state affairs ... I ask you to carry out your duties without any neglect to ensure that the government is operated without being shaken."