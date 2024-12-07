South Korea: President Yoon faces impeachment vote

South Korea: President Yoon faces impeachment votePublished December 7, 2024last updated December 7, 2024
What you need to know
- South Korean lawmakers are set to vote on a measure to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol
- The move comes hours after the president apologized to South Koreans in a televised statement
- Thousands of people gathered outside the National Assembly calling for Yoon to resign
Ruling party lawmakers walk out of impeachment hearing
All but one lawmaker from South Korea's ruling PPP party walked out of an impeachment hearing against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who attempted to impose martial law last week.
While party leader Han Dong-hun has said Yoon should resign early, the PPP formally opposes the president's impeachment.
Opposition parties require the votes of at least eight PPP lawmakers to pass the impeachment bill.
South Korean lawmakers vote on Yoon impeachment
South Korean lawmakers are voting on an impeachment bill for President Yoon Suk Yeol after he tried to impose martial law last week.
Lawmakers of the ruling conservative People Power Party decided to oppose Yoon's impeachment as well as a special counsel investigation bill on first lady Kim Keon-hee, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Opposition parties will need a handful of votes from the ruling party to pass the bills.
Ahead of the impeachment hearing, Yoon apologized for declaring martial law.
PPP leader Han Dong-hun previously said that the president would need to resign.
How many votes are needed to impeach President Yoon?
Two-thirds of lawmakers in the 300-seat South Korean National Assembly would need to vote in favor of the impeachment motion for it to pass.
The opposition parties bringing the motion have 192 seats, meaning they would need at least eight votes from the president's People Power Party for the impeachment to pass.
sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)