South Korea: President Yoon faces impeachment vote

Skip next section Ruling party lawmakers walk out of impeachment hearing

12/07/2024 December 7, 2024 Ruling party lawmakers walk out of impeachment hearing

All but one lawmaker from South Korea's ruling PPP party walked out of an impeachment hearing against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who attempted to impose martial law last week.

While party leader Han Dong-hun has said Yoon should resign early, the PPP formally opposes the president's impeachment.

Opposition parties require the votes of at least eight PPP lawmakers to pass the impeachment bill.