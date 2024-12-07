South Korea: President Yoon faces impeachment vote

Skip next section Speaker calls for PPP lawmakers to return to parliament

South Korean parliamentary speaker Woo Won-shik, who belongs to the main opposition Democratic Party, called for ruling PPP party lawmakers to vote in an impeachment hearing.

He made the comments after PPP members walked out of parliament, with only one party lawmaker remaining in his seat.

"The Republic of Korea is a democracy that's made of people's blood and tears," he said. "Are you not afraid of being judged by history, by the people, and by the world?"

The PPP walkout left the National Assembly without enough members to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pass the impeachment motion.