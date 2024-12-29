South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash leaves 179 people dead

South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash leaves 179 people deadPublished December 29, 2024last updated December 29, 2024
What you need to know
- The Jeju Air flight was returning from Bangkok before crashing in South Korea's South Jeolla Province
- 179 people have been killed, authorities say
- South Korean government announces mourning period until January 4
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expresses condolences to families of victims
Authorities confirm crash death toll to be 179
South Korean authorities said 179 people were killed in the Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport.
Only two of the 181 people on the aircraft at the time of the crash survived, with both being crew members.
South Korea acting president announces national mourning period
South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok has declared a seven-day national mourning period until January 4 due to the plane crash at Muan International Airport.
This comes after an emergency meeting due to the crash.
At least 177 people were killed in the deadliest air accident to take place on South Korean soil.
Germany Chancellor Scholz labels crash "horrible," sends condolences
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed condolences after the South Korea plane crash claimed the lives of at least 167 people.
"We received the terrible news about the crash," Scholz posted on social media network X.
"Our condolences go out to the families of those killed and we wish those injured a quick recovery."
Death toll rises to 167
The death toll as a result of the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea has risen to 167, the country’s national fire agency said.
Out of the plane’s 181 passengers, only two crew members have been rescued alive so far, with fire brigades saying that the people on board stood "little chance of survival."
Bird strike, weather investigated as crash causes, authorities say
The authorities in South Korea are investigating whether a bird strike and adverse weather conditions were the cause of the Jeju Air plane crash which resulted in at least 120 of the aircraft’s passengers being killed at Muan International Airport.
The crash left the Boeing 737-800 aircraft “almost completely destroyed,” fire officials said, with only two crew members out of the 181 people on the plane at the time of the crash being rescued alive so far.
What is South Korean carrier Jeju Air?
Established in 2005, Jeju Air is South Korea’s largest low-cost airline.
Its hub is in the city of Jeju, which has the second largest international airport in the country after Seoul-Incheon. Jeju City is located on Jeju Island, an extremely popular destination for South Korean vacationers.
The airline has a 40-plane strong fleet, with all of its aircraft being Boeing 737s, a model largely used by low-cost airlines around the world.
The Muan airport crash was the first fatal accident in Jeju Air’s history.
Death toll rises to 120, fire department says
The death toll as a result of the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea has risen to 120, South Korean fire officials said
The accident is one of the deadliest disasters in the country's aviation history.
Thai PM expressed condolences to victims' families
Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep condolences to the families of those affected by the Jeju Air plane crash through a post on social platform X.
Paetongtarn said she had ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance immediately, as well as to investigate whether there were any Thai nationals on the plane. The plane had begun its journey in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
Plane had no previous accidents, airline CEO says
Jeju Jet CEO Kim E-bae has publicly apologized for the crash of the airline’s plane which resulted in at least 96 people killed.
In a short media briefing, Kim said supporting the bereaved was the airline’s top priority, while also adding that the plane that crashed did not have any previous records of accidents.
Fire department says "little chance" of passenger survival
According to a South Korean fire department official, there was little chance that remaining passengers on the crashed Jeju Air flight survived.
“Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the barrier, leaving little chance of survival,” a local fire department said in a statement.
At least 96 of the plane’s 181 passengers have already been confirmed dead, with two people — both crew members — being pulled out alive so far.
fmt/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)