South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash leaves 179 people dead

12/29/2024 December 29, 2024 Biden 'deeply saddened' over Muan plane crash

US President Joe Biden extended his condolences to those impacted by the Jeju Air plane crash in Muan, South Korea.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragedy," Biden said, according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden said that he and his wife, Jill, were "deeply saddened" by the crash.

He said that the US was ready "to provide any necessary assistance."

Previously, the United States National Transportation Safety Board said they would send their investigators to South Korea to help with the probe.