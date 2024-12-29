South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash leaves 179 people dead

12/29/2024 December 29, 2024 South Korea acting president announces national mourning period

South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok has declared a seven-day national mourning period until January 4 due to the plane crash at Muan International Airport.

This comes after an emergency meeting due to the crash.

At least 177 people were killed in the deadliest air accident to take place on South Korean soil.