South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash death toll rises rapidly

12/29/2024 December 29, 2024 Germany Chancellor Scholz labels crash "horrible," sends condolences

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed condolences after the South Korea plane crash claimed the lives of at least 167 people.

"We received the terrible news about the crash," Scholz posted on social media network X.

"Our condolences go out to the families of those killed and we wish those injured a quick recovery."