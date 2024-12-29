South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash death toll rises further

12/29/2024 December 29, 2024 Bird strike, weather investigated as crash causes, authorities say

The authorities in South Korea are investigating whether a bird strike and adverse weather conditions were the cause of the Jeju Air plane crash which resulted in at least 120 of the aircraft’s passengers being killed.

The crash left the Boeing 737-800 aircraft “almost completely destroyed,” fire officials said, with only two crew members out of the 181 people on the plane at the time of the crash being rescued alive so far.

