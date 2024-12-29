South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash death toll rises further

Skip next section What is South Korean carrier Jeju Air?

12/29/2024 December 29, 2024 What is South Korean carrier Jeju Air?

Established in 2005, Jeju Air is South Korea’s largest low-cost airline.

Its hub is in the city of Jeju, which has the second largest international airport in the country after Seoul-Incheon.

The airline has a 40-plane strong fleet, with all of its aircraft being Boeing 737s, a model largely used by low-cost airlines around the world.

The Muan airport crash was the first fatal accident in Jeju Air’s history.

