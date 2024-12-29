South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash death toll rises further

South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash death toll rises furtherPublished December 29, 2024last updated December 29, 2024
What you need to know
- The Jeju Air flight was returning from Bangkok
- At least 120 people have been killed, authorities say
- Rescue operations still ongoing
Thai PM expressed condolences to victims' families
Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep condolences to the families of those affected by the Jeju Air plane crash through a post on social platform X.
Paetongtarn said she had ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance immediately, as well as to investigate whether there were any Thai nationals on the plane. The plane had begun its journey in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
Plane had no previous accidents, airline CEO says
Jeju Jet CEO Kim E-bae has publicly apologized for the crash of the airline’s plane which resulted in at least 96 people killed.
In a short media briefing, Kim said supporting the bereaved was the airline’s top priority, while also adding that the plane that crashed did not have any previous records of accidents.
Fire department says "little chance" of passenger survival
According to a South Korean fire department official, there was little chance that remaining passengers on the crashed Jeju Air flight survived.
“Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the barrier, leaving little chance of survival,” a local fire department said in a statement.
At least 96 of the plane’s 181 passengers have already been confirmed dead, with two people — both crew members — being pulled out alive so far.
fmt/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)