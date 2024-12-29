South Korea: Jeju Air plane crash death toll rises further

12/29/2024 December 29, 2024 Thai PM expressed condolences to victims' families

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep condolences to the families of those affected by the Jeju Air plane crash through a post on social platform X.

Paetongtarn said she had ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance immediately, as well as to investigate whether there were any Thai nationals on the plane. The plane had begun its journey in the Thai capital, Bangkok.