South Korea, Japan stress security ties and importance of US

Foreign ministers Cho Tae-yul and Takeshi Iwaya held talks in Seoul, with South Korea still in the midst of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. They laid emphasis on security ties, and trilateral work with the US.

Japan and South Korea's foreign ministers met in Seoul on Monday to discuss strengthening their relations, amid increasing regional security challenges and major political upheaval in South Korea.

Japan's Takeshi Iwaya visited Seoul as the country grapples with the impeachment and potential detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who briefly imposed martial law early in December, triggering a political crisis and quite possibly the end of this tenure.

The visit also came amid concerns about North Korea's missile testing, its deepening security ties with Russia, and China's attempts to assert its maritime claims in the South and East China Seas.

"The security situation in this region is becoming very severe, and in that strategic environment, the importance of Japan-ROK [Republic of Korea] relations has not changed, and in fact has become increasingly important," Iwaya said at a joint press conference with Cho Tae-yul.

Trilateral work with US also in focus, a week before Trump inauguration

South Korea's Cho drew particular attention in his comments to North Korea's missile testing and deepening military ties with Russia.

The last North Korean missile test coincided with outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting Seoul last week.

North Korea's latest ballistic missile test coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting Seoul Image: KCNA/KNS/dpa/picture alliance

Cho said that he and Iwaya had agreed on "the necessity of continued close coordination among Korea, Japan and the United States to counter the North Korean nuclear threat."

The three nations have bolstered security cooperation in recent years, including sharing information on North Korean missile launches.

However, with Donald Trump's inauguration as US president next week, South Korean President Yoon's impeachment, and the recent change of government in Japan, none of the leaders who established a three-way security pact at Camp David in 2023 look set to remain in power.

Trump has appeared to question the US' existing security relationships with allies in Asia, as in much of the world.

Bilateral drive to improve ties to continue 'under any circumstances'

South Korea's Cho said the push for improved bilateral ties, after decades of tension following Japan's colonial rule, would continue "under any circumstances," with diplomacy to "remain consistent."

Impeached President Yoon had been pushing to improve ties with Japan and cooperation with the US — but he would now only return to his position if the Constitutional Court rules, in an ongoing case, that he was not legitimately impeached by parliament.

Yoon's supporters have often laid emphasis on his more hawkish foreign policy, and his push for closer ties with countries like the US and Japan, in recent protests against his impeachment Image: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

Japan's Iwaya also seemed to indicate a desire for continued bilateral reconciliation on Monday. Before the press conference with Cho, he visited the Seoul National Cemetery honoring Korean veterans, including those who died seeking independence from Japanese colonial rule which ended in 1945.

The visiting foreign minister is scheduled to meet interim President Choi Sang-mok, who is standing in for Yoon pending possible early presidential elections if his impeachment stands, on Tuesday.

Yoon is currently holed up in his residence, resisting separate attempts by investigators to detain him as part of a criminal investigation for alleged insurrection when he briefly tried to impose martial law.

Insurrection is one of the few crimes a sitting South Korean president can be charged with.

