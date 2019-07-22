 South Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft in its airspace | News | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

South Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft in its airspace

The Russian planes entered South Korean airspace, the Defense Ministry in Seoul reports. It was the first time that Russian military aircraft violated South Korean airspace.

South Korea airplane

On Tuesday South Korea's Defense Ministry reported that the military fired warning shots after Russian planes entered national airspace.

Three Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone off its east coast before one of them entered the country's territorial sky, according to the Defense Ministry.

South Korean jets then scrambled to the area to fire warning shots. 

The Russian plane left, but later returned and again violated South Korean airspace, the ministry reported.

The Russian aircraft did not return fire.

The three Russian planes had entered the South Korean air defense identification zone with two Chinese military planes.

Read moreUS and South Korea to scrap major military exercises in spring

Before their flights with the Russians, the Chinese planes entered South Korea's air defense identification zone off its southwest coast earlier Tuesday, according to the South Korean
official.

Chinese planes have occasionally entered South Korea's air defense identification zone in recent years.

Both the Russian and Chinese embassy officials in Seoul are to be summoned by the defense ministry later on Tuesday to register formal protests. 

jm/mkg (AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here

DW recommends

US and South Korea to scrap major military exercises in spring

The annual large-scale joint military exercises, which have frequently infuriated North Korea, will be replaced with smaller drills. The scale-backs come on the heels of Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un. (03.03.2019)  

South Korean to head Interpol, beating out Russian candidate

The choice of South Korea's Kim Jong Yang to head the international police organization comes as a blow to Russia, whose candidate had been seen as the front-runner in the race. (21.11.2018)  

US and Asian nations launch 'Cobra Gold' military exercises

Ten days of military exercises with the US and Asian nations have started in Thailand. They come as US President Donald Trump asked South Korea to pay $500 million more for keeping US troops in South Korea. (13.02.2019)  

US removes Turkey from F-35 program after S-400 fiasco

In a widely expected move, the White House has formally begun the process to remove Turkey from its advanced fighter jet program. Turkey has opted for Russian military hardware over its US equivalent. (17.07.2019)  

Russia withdraws from INF nuclear arms pact, after US move

Moscow has vowed to restart the development of medium-range nuclear missiles as it mirrors Washington's decision to withdraw from the 1987 arms control agreement. The split has the potential to incite a new arms race. (02.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

All on board the Russian military's Syrian trophy train  

Related content

China Stahlindustrie Arbeiter

Double whammy for EU as China slaps anti-dumping tax on stainless steel 22.07.2019

China plans to impose an anti-dumping tax on some stainless steel imports from the European Union and three Asian countries. For the 28-nation bloc, the move is more than just a key export market for steel being at risk.

Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships: - Mack Horton, Sun Yang und Gabriele Detti

Aussie swimmer snubs China's Sun Yang amid doping dispute 22.07.2019

Fellow athletes have offered support to Australian swimmer Mack Horton for his boycott of the podium ceremony of a Chinese rival. Olympic winner Sun Yang is accused of cheating after he smashed up his own doping samples.

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business Asia 15.07.2019

Chinese growth at three-decade low - South Koreans call for boycott of Japanese goods

Advertisement