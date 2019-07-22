South Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft in its airspace

On Tuesday South Korea's Defense Ministry reported that the military fired warning shots after Russian planes entered national airspace.

Multiple Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's airspace off the east coast, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry reported that Chinese military planes also intruded into its aerial identification zone on Tuesday, but gave no further details.

