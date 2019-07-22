South Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft in its airspace

The Russian planes entered South Korean airspace, the Defense Ministry in Seoul reports. It was the first time that Russian military aircraft violated South Korean airspace.
On Tuesday South Korea's Defense Ministry reported that the military fired warning shots after Russian planes entered national airspace.
Multiple Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's airspace off the east coast, according to the Defense Ministry.
The ministry reported that Chinese military planes also intruded into its aerial identification zone on Tuesday, but gave no further details.
