  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisisMiddle EastUkraine
ConflictsSouth Korea

South Korea fires warning shots after North blows up roads

October 15, 2024

North Korea blew up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads, amid rising tensions over the North's claim that South Korea flew drones over its capital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lnDQ
A train crosses the Freedom Bridge, connecting South Korea to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
North Korea had previously vowed to cut off all roads and rail links to the SouthImage: imago stock&people

South Korea's military said it fired warning shots near its heavily fortified border on Tuesday after North Korean forces reportedly destroyed roads along the border.

It comes days after the North vowed to permanently seal off its southern border.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang "conducted an explosive operation aimed at blocking the connection roads" on Tuesday.

As a response, the South Korean military said it "conducted counter-fire in areas south of the military demarcation line."

South Korea's military provided a video that showed a cloud of white and gray smoke emerging from an explosion at a road near the border town of Kaesong. Another video showed smoke emerging from a coastal road near the Korea's eastern border.

A South Korean news program showing a destroyed road
South Korea's military shared footage of explosions along inter-Korean roadsImage: Ahn Young-joon/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Although the roads and railways connecting the two countries have long been shut down, North Korean state media reported that the new measures were aimed at safeguarding national security and preventing war.

Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared the South his country's "principal enemy" and since then, the regime has laid fresh mines, erected anti-tank barriers, and deployed missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads along the already heavily fortified border.

Kim convenes meetings over drones

On Saturday, North Korea accused Seoul of using drones to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets on the capital Pyongyang. South Korea's military initially denied deploying the drones but has not commented on the matter since.

The North Korean leader's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned on Sunday of a "horrible disaster" if more drones are detected.

In response, Kim held a security meeting on Monday in order to be briefed on "the case of enemy's serious provocation that violated the sovereignty" of North Korea.

The briefing was intended to "set forth the direction of immediate military action," North Korea's state-controlled KCNA news agency reported.

jcg/zc (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kim Jong Un seen in front of a missile launcher in 2022

Is North Korea preparing for war in 2024?

Is North Korea preparing for war in 2024?

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is ratcheting up the war rhetoric against South Korea and the US once again. This time, however, analysts warn the threat goes beyond the usual bluster.
ConflictsJanuary 15, 2024