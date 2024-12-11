South Korea: Ex-defense minister reportedly attempts suicide

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested after being dismissed from his post. He was accused of playing a lead role in the failed imposition of martial law last week.

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is believed to have played a key role in President President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law last week, attempted to take his own life while in custody.

The attempt failed and Kim is still alive.

The former defense minister was formally arrested late Tuesday on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates