South Korea: Ex-defense minister reportedly attempts suicide

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is believed to have played a key role in President President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law last week, attempted to take his own life while in custody.

The attempt failed and Kim is still alive.

The former defense minister was formally arrested late Tuesday on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights."

Kim attempted suicide shortly before midnight (1500 GMT Tuesday), said the commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service Shin Yong-hae.

He had tried to kill himself using a string from his clothing, he added.

"A control room staff member intervened, and when they opened the door, he immediately gave up the attempt," said Shin.

Kim is now under protection and in good health.

President's office searched

Police searched President Yoon Suk Yeol's office on Wednesday over his imposition of martial law last week, said Yonhap news agency

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party is set to submit a motion to impeach Yoon. Their first attempt failed last Saturday when the ruling party blocked the vote.

A few of Yoon's top officials have already been arrested, detained and questioned about their role in imposing martial law on the country.

The imposition of martial law has deeply impacted South Korean politics and foreign policy, as well as its financial markets.

Experts and the opposition say the imposition of martial law is warranted only during national emergencies, wartime or war-like situations by law.

The leader of the conservative ruling party has promised Yoon's exit from power and an early election. But the plans have been criticized for being unconstitutional.

