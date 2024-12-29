South Korea: Dozens dead in Muan airport plane crash

A Jeju Air flight with 181 people skidded off the runway and slammed into a wall before catching fire.

A plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing at least 47 people, emergency officials said.

"So far, two rescued and 47 confirmed dead," the National Fire Agency said in a statement, with the rescue operation ongoing.

The Jeju Air flight was returning from Bangkok, Thailand when an incident occurred during landing.

Emergency services and local news reported that a plane had a problem with its landing gear.

Video footage showed an aircraft skidding down the runway without any visible landing gear before crashing into a wall in an explosion of flames.

Local TV stations aired footage of thick black smoke pillows billowing from the plane Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

What do we know about the crash?

The plane was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members. The passengers included two Thai nationals, the Transport Ministry said.

The fire agency said it had mobilised 32 fire engines and scores of fire fighters to the scene.

This is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, the South Korea's low-cost carrier founded in 2005.

Aviation tracking site FlightRadar24 said the aircraft appeared to be a Boeing 737-800. Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Muan International Airport is about 288 kilometres (179 miles) southwest of Seoul. Image: Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP/picture alliance

South Korea's acting President, Choi Sung-mok, ordered all-out rescue efforts. Choi was only appointed on Friday, following the impeachment of the previous acting president amid the country's ongoing political crisis.

His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)