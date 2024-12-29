South Korea: Dozens dead in Muan airport plane crash

A Jeju Air flight with 181 people on board veered off the runway and crashed. Casualties have been reported.

A plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing at least 28 people, Yonhap news agency reported

The Jeju Air flight was flying back from Bangkok in Thailand, and the incident took place while it was landing.

According to the emergency office and local media, the landing gear malfunctioned, causing the plane to run off the runway, hit a fence, and catch fire.

Local TV stations aired footage of thick black smoke pillows billowing from the plane Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

The emergency office said the fire was put out, while rescue officials were trying to get the passengers out of the plane.

South Korea's acting President, Choi Sung-mok, ordered all-out rescue efforts. Choi was only appointed on Friday, following the impeachment of the previous acting president amid the country's ongoing political crisis.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)