South Korea: Dozens dead in Muan airport plane crash

A Jeju Air flight with 181 people skidded off the runway and slammed into a wall before catching fire.

A plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing at least 47 people, emergency officials said.

The Jeju Air flight was flying back from Bangkok in Thailand, and the incident took place while it was landing.

According to the emergency office and local media, the landing gear malfunctioned, causing the plane to run off the runway, hit a fence, and catch fire.

Local TV stations aired footage of thick black smoke pillows billowing from the plane Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

What do we know about the crash?

The plane was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members. The passengers included two Thai nationals, the Transport Ministry said.

Two people were rescued alive from the plane, officials said, adding that rescue operations remained ongoing.

The emergency office said the fire was put out, while rescue officials were trying to get the passengers out of the plane.

Aviation tracking site FlightRadar24 said the aircraft appeared to be a Boeing 737-800. Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

South Korea's acting President, Choi Sung-mok, ordered all-out rescue efforts. Choi was only appointed on Friday, following the impeachment of the previous acting president amid the country's ongoing political crisis.

His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.

