South Korea: Conservative candidate wins presidential election

South Korean conservative opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol edged past opponent Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party in Wednesday's presidential vote, concluding one of the most bitter political campaigns in recent memory.

Lee conceded defeat early Thursday morning local time, and Yoon declared victory soon thereafter.

"I did my best, but I did not live up to expectations," Lee told supporters at the Democratic Party office. "It's neither your defeat nor the Democratic Party's. All responsibility lies solely with me."

Yoon won 48.59% of the votes, with Lee garnering 47.80%.

The conservative Yoon now faces mounting challenges, including an omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections and an increasingly belligerent North Korea.

A victory for Yoon represents a remarkable turnaround for the conservatives that have been in disarray since the impeachment and dismissal of President Park Geun-Hye.

Presidents serve a single term of five years.

Election authorities said 61% of South Korea's 44 million eligible voters had cast their vote by 1 p.m.on Wednesday. This includes record turnout in early voting that began Friday.

Tight race concludes

The election had become a tight race between the two leading candidates ­­— Lee and Yoon.

Both are so unpopular that local media have dubbed the contest the "election of the unfavorables."

Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party has vowed to root out corruption and take a hawkish line toward North Korea. He has threatened a preemptive strike if necessary.

Lee of the ruling Democratic Party was governor of the most populous province of Gyeonggi.

He shot to fame with his aggressive coronavirus responses and a slew of fresh policies, including a universal basic income and free school uniforms.

What were the key issues?

Top concerns among young voters were the skyrocketing housing prices in the capital, Seoul, domestic inequality, and stubborn youth unemployment.

Both candidates vowed to build new homes but offered starkly different solutions to the crisis. Lee relies on left-leaning public housing and Yoon on market-led solutions.

North Korea also remains one of the major issues.

Pyongyang has carried out a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year, including a launch just days before the election.

The new president will face the task of initiating negotiations to curb the North's nuclear ambitions.

