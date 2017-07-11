 South Korea calls for talks with North on family reunions | News | DW | 08.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

South Korea calls for talks with North on family reunions

Seoul's new conservative government made the offer amid strained relations with Pyongyang over its missile tests. The last reunions were held in 2018.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se speaking at a press conference in Seoul on Thursday

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said time is running out for the elderly Koreans who are separated from their loved ones one either side of the border

South Korea's new government proposed talks with North Korea on Thursday to organize another round of family reunions, as tensions rise over Pyongyang's missile tests.

Around 40,000 Koreans remain separated on either side of the border, the majority of whom are in their eighties and nineties. Many are hoping to reunite with their loved ones before they die.

"The South and the North should confront the painful parts of the reality," Seoul's Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in a televised briefing. "We must solve the matter before the term 'separated families' disappears."

Although experts say North Korea is unlikely to accept the offer in the near future, Kwon said he will "continuously make proposals" to hold more family reunions.

A picture of South and North Korean families' reunion is displayed at the exhibition hall of the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea

Faimly reunions have been held periodically over the decades during times of calm between the North and South

Rising tensions on the Korean peninsula

South Korea's conservative president Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, unveiled an "audacious" plan to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament on the Korean peninsula. However, he has also pledged to take a tough stance towards any potential provocations.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said last month Yoon should "shut his mouth" and her country would not sit face to face with him, calling his plan "absurd."

Thursday's proposal by the South to resume family reunions comes after North Korea  ramped up missile tests in recent months. However, the Unification Minister said the reunions would not be part of the aid-for-denuclearization offer.

"The audacious plan and humanitarian issues can go in parallel, bringing positive effects to each other," Kwon said on Thursday.

The last reunions were held in 2018.

  • Buses carrying South Koreans to the reunion (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    A trip to the North

    The South Korean participants, who had been selected by a computerized lottery system, were taken by bus to North Korea's Mount Kumgan resort in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Waiting lists for the reunions are long and as the would-be participants are often aged, some never get the chance: Last year alone, 3,800 South Koreans died without ever seeing their relatives

  • Woman sitting in bus on way to reunion (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Full of anticipation

    The reunions were started after a historic North-South summit in 2000. Twenty have been held since then, with the last occurring in 2015. The meetings take place at moments when there is a thaw in relations between the two former warring nations. The system used to select the North Korean participants is unknown, but is thought to be based on loyalty to the regime.

  • Familienzusammenführungen Nord- und Südkorea (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Arriving at customs

    The participants will be allowed to meet six times for a total of 11 hours during their three-day stay, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. Four of the originally 93 families from the South that were selected ended up cancelling, as family members were too ill to make the journey to the North.

  • (Reuters/K. Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Old photos were all they had

    Families were brutally rent asunder by the Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, meaning that the two Koreas are theoretically still at war. The Korean Peninsula remains divided by the DMZ. Many South Koreans with relatives in the North, like this man, cherished the photos that reminded them of their loved ones during the long separation.

  • Woman sitting in wheelchairs (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Aged and determined

    Many of the participants are frail with age, but their burning desire to see their loved ones again has given them the strength necessary to undertake the journey. The meetings have in the past brought together siblings, parents and children and husbands and wives. But such meetings between immediate family members are getting rare. Most are now with close relatives such as cousins.

  • Womand and man hugging (Reuters/Yonhap)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Pain and joy

    As could be expected, the meetings can be highly emotional experiences — they are likely to be the only, and last, time relatives get to see each other.

  • Three elderly people hugging (Reuters/Yonhap)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Making the most of a short visit

    Many South Koreans bring presents of clothing, medications and food for their relatives in the North, whose population lives in relative poverty. But the most important gift is simply the fact that they can see and hold one another.


zc/wmr (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Audios and videos on the topic

DW NewShould North Korea's missile launches be viewed as tests or diplomacy?s  

Advertisement