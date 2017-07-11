South Korea calls for talks with North on family reunions

South Korea's new government proposed talks with North Korea on Thursday to organize another round of family reunions, as tensions rise over Pyongyang's missile tests.

Around 40,000 Koreans remain separated on either side of the border, the majority of whom are in their eighties and nineties. Many are hoping to reunite with their loved ones before they die.

"The South and the North should confront the painful parts of the reality," Seoul's Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in a televised briefing. "We must solve the matter before the term 'separated families' disappears."

Although experts say North Korea is unlikely to accept the offer in the near future, Kwon said he will "continuously make proposals" to hold more family reunions.

Faimly reunions have been held periodically over the decades during times of calm between the North and South

Rising tensions on the Korean peninsula

South Korea's conservative president Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, unveiled an "audacious" plan to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament on the Korean peninsula. However, he has also pledged to take a tough stance towards any potential provocations.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said last month Yoon should "shut his mouth" and her country would not sit face to face with him, calling his plan "absurd."

Thursday's proposal by the South to resume family reunions comes after North Korea ramped up missile tests in recent months. However, the Unification Minister said the reunions would not be part of the aid-for-denuclearization offer.

"The audacious plan and humanitarian issues can go in parallel, bringing positive effects to each other," Kwon said on Thursday.

The last reunions were held in 2018.

Joy and tears at Korean reunions A trip to the North The South Korean participants, who had been selected by a computerized lottery system, were taken by bus to North Korea's Mount Kumgan resort in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Waiting lists for the reunions are long and as the would-be participants are often aged, some never get the chance: Last year alone, 3,800 South Koreans died without ever seeing their relatives

Joy and tears at Korean reunions Full of anticipation The reunions were started after a historic North-South summit in 2000. Twenty have been held since then, with the last occurring in 2015. The meetings take place at moments when there is a thaw in relations between the two former warring nations. The system used to select the North Korean participants is unknown, but is thought to be based on loyalty to the regime.

Joy and tears at Korean reunions Arriving at customs The participants will be allowed to meet six times for a total of 11 hours during their three-day stay, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. Four of the originally 93 families from the South that were selected ended up cancelling, as family members were too ill to make the journey to the North.

Joy and tears at Korean reunions Old photos were all they had Families were brutally rent asunder by the Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, meaning that the two Koreas are theoretically still at war. The Korean Peninsula remains divided by the DMZ. Many South Koreans with relatives in the North, like this man, cherished the photos that reminded them of their loved ones during the long separation.

Joy and tears at Korean reunions Aged and determined Many of the participants are frail with age, but their burning desire to see their loved ones again has given them the strength necessary to undertake the journey. The meetings have in the past brought together siblings, parents and children and husbands and wives. But such meetings between immediate family members are getting rare. Most are now with close relatives such as cousins.

Joy and tears at Korean reunions Pain and joy As could be expected, the meetings can be highly emotional experiences — they are likely to be the only, and last, time relatives get to see each other.

Joy and tears at Korean reunions Making the most of a short visit Many South Koreans bring presents of clothing, medications and food for their relatives in the North, whose population lives in relative poverty. But the most important gift is simply the fact that they can see and hold one another.



