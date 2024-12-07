South Korea: Bid to impeach President Yoon fails

12/07/2024 December 7, 2024 Protesters express frustration over impeachment walkout

Protesters in South Korea expressed frustration over the likely defeat of a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol due to a boycott by most ruling party lawmakers.

Nearly 150,000 people demonstrated around the National Assembly, according to police.

Gasps of disappointment were already heard from the crowd after a bill to launch an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee was defeated.

"I feel terrible that it has come to this today," protester An Jun-cheol told the AFP news agency. "What the ruling party lawmakers did today — walking away from the vote — is nothing more than an attempt to cement their power and status, with no regard for the people."

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) also condemned Yoon's attempt to impose martial law last week, according to South Korean daily The Korean Times.

"Today, right here, we will mark the end of Yoon Suk Yeol," KCTU leader Yang Kyung-soo said while speaking to a crowd in front of the National Assembly. "Let us ultimately punish him with even more powerful protests."

Opposition parties said they could propose another bill if the Saturday impeachment vote fails.