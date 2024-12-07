South Korea: Bid to impeach President Yoon fails

South Korea: Bid to impeach President Yoon failsPublished December 7, 2024last updated December 7, 2024
- South Korean lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party left parliament before voting began on a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol
- The move comes hours after the president apologized to South Koreans in a televised statement
- Tens of thousands of people gathered outside the National Assembly calling on Yoon to resign
Yoon impeachment bill scrapped after PPP walkout
A motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed after most ruling PPP party lawmakers walked out from the vote.
The motion was dropped without ballots being counted as the total votes did not reach 200, or the two-thirds majority required for it to pass.
Opposition parties, which hold 192 seats in parliament, presented the bill after Yoon briefly declared martial law last week.
Only three PPP lawmakers participated in the vote.
Protesters express frustration over impeachment walkout
Protesters in South Korea expressed frustration over the likely defeat of a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol due to a boycott by most ruling party lawmakers.
Nearly 150,000 people demonstrated around the National Assembly, according to police.
Gasps of disappointment were already heard from the crowd after a bill to launch an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee was defeated.
"I feel terrible that it has come to this today," protester An Jun-cheol told the AFP news agency. "What the ruling party lawmakers did today — walking away from the vote — is nothing more than an attempt to cement their power and status, with no regard for the people."
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) also condemned Yoon's attempt to impose martial law last week, according to South Korean daily The Korean Times.
"Today, right here, we will mark the end of Yoon Suk Yeol," KCTU leader Yang Kyung-soo said while speaking to a crowd in front of the National Assembly. "Let us ultimately punish him with even more powerful protests."
Opposition parties said they could propose another bill if the Saturday impeachment vote fails.
Ruling party did not prevent members from voting on impeachment — PPP lawmaker
Shin Dong-uk, a lawmaker of the ruling PPP, said that the party never prevented its lawmakers from voting in an impeachment hearing against President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to Reuters news agency.
Most PPP lawmakers walked out of the hearing, with only one remaining in his seat. Two other PPP members later returned for the vote, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.
The opposition parties that put forward the motion to impeach Yoon need the support of at least eight ruling party lawmakers to reach the two-thirds majority required for the bill to pass.
Nearly 150,000 attend rally calling for Yoon resignation — police
Nearly 150,000 protesters outside the South Korean parliament demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol resign as lawmakers voted in an impeachment hearing, according to a police estimate cited by the Yonhap news agency.
"Police estimated that around 149,000 people had joined the gathering as of 5:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) while organizers claimed the turnout was one million," Yonhap said.
Speaker calls for PPP lawmakers to return to parliament
South Korean parliamentary speaker Woo Won-shik, who belongs to the main opposition Democratic Party, called for ruling PPP party lawmakers to vote in an impeachment hearing.
He made the comments after PPP members walked out of parliament, with only one party lawmaker remaining in his seat.
"The Republic of Korea is a democracy that's made of people's blood and tears," he said. "Are you not afraid of being judged by history, by the people, and by the world?"
The PPP walkout left the National Assembly without enough members to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pass the impeachment motion.
Lawmakers reject first lady investigation bill
South Korea's parliament rejected a bill proposing a special investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee, Yonhap news agency reported.
The measure was put forward alongside impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who briefly declared martial law last week.
The bill was two seats short of the two-thirds majority required to pass, with 198 votes for and 102 against, according to Yonhap.
Ruling party lawmakers walk out of impeachment hearing
All but one lawmaker from South Korea's ruling PPP party walked out of an impeachment hearing against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who attempted to impose martial law last week.
While party leader Han Dong-hun has said Yoon should resign early, the PPP formally opposes the president's impeachment.
Opposition parties require the votes of at least eight PPP lawmakers to pass the impeachment bill.
South Korean lawmakers vote on Yoon impeachment
South Korean lawmakers are voting on an impeachment bill for President Yoon Suk Yeol after he tried to impose martial law last week.
Lawmakers of the ruling conservative People Power Party decided to oppose Yoon's impeachment as well as a special counsel investigation bill on first lady Kim Keon-hee, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Opposition parties will need a handful of votes from the ruling party to pass the bills.
Ahead of the impeachment hearing, Yoon apologized for declaring martial law.
PPP leader Han Dong-hun previously said that the president would need to resign.
How many votes are needed to impeach President Yoon?
Two-thirds of lawmakers in the 300-seat South Korean National Assembly would need to vote in favor of the impeachment motion for it to pass.
The opposition parties bringing the motion have 192 seats, meaning they would need at least eight votes from the president's People Power Party for the impeachment to pass.
