South Korea: At least 4 dead in heavy snowfall

The capital Seoul saw the third heaviest snowfall since records began, with more than 40 cm of snow piling up in parts of the city. More than 140 flights were canceled as a result.

For the second day in a row, South Korea dealt with heavy snowfall, with dozens of flights canceled and ferry operations suspended.

At least four people were reported dead as a result of the weather conditions.

It was the heaviest winter snowfall in more than 100 years and third heaviest in the capital Seoul since records began in 1907, according to the Yonhap news agency, citing data from the city.

More than 40 cm (16 inches) of snow piled up in parts of Seoul on Thursday morning, forcing the cancellation of more than 140 flights. By 10 a.m. local time, the heavy snow warnings were lifted by weather officials.

South Korea is witnessing one of its worst November snowstorms Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

What's behind the heavy snowfall?

One person died and two were injured at a golf range after a net overladen with snow collapsed, while another was killed in a similar collapse of a protective tent at a car park, media reported.

Two more people were killed in traffic accidents attributed to the weather on highways east of the capital.

The unusually heavy November snow has been attributed to the warmer-than-usual temperatures of sea waters west of the Korean peninsula encountering currents of cold air.

Neighboring North Koreahas also seen more than 10 cm of snow in some areas, state broadcaster Korean Central Television said.

ftm/sri (Reuters, dpa)