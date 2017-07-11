South Korea: 2 dead, aquatic athletes injured in nightclub collapse

Local news agency Yonhap has reported that two South Koreas were killed when a balcony holding about 100 people collapsed under the weight of partygoers at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.



At least 17 other people were injured.

Athletes injured

Among the 17 injured were nine foreign aquatic athletes: four from the United States, two from New Zealand, one from the Netherlands, one from Italy and one from Brazil, Yonhap reported.

All except the Brazilian are water polo players.

Authorities have said none of the injuries were severe, ranging from bruising to lacerations on their hands or feet.

The incident occurred in a nightclub next to the athletes' village in Gwangju, South Korea, where athletes have been competing at 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships. The competition runs until Sunday.

