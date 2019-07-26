 South India hit by flooding | News | DW | 09.08.2019

News

South India hit by flooding

Monsoons in southern India have devastated the state of Kerala, with 22,000 people forced to leave their homes. Floods last year were reported to be the worst in a century.

Indian flooding

At least 22 people have been confirmed dead after monsoon level rains devastated the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Evacuations efforts affected roughly 22,000 people and authorities closed Kochi International airport on Friday. The rains also caused 20 landslides across the state; authorities fear a number of people are trapped under the mud.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said "all arrangements have been put in place to deal with the disaster." The Indian government plans to fly rescue equipment in by helicopter, he added.

Read more: Poor preparedness caused flood disaster in India

Kerala floods

Kerala was hit by floods in 2018, which were reported to be the worst in a century.

Devastation to local infrastructure

Those rescued have since been transported to over 300 emergency camps set up elsewhere in Kerala. 

The flooding is expected to continue in the coming days. Vijayan warned that they might have to open the dam gates soon, in order to prevent the water levels from reaching dangerous heights.

States across India have been badly affected by floods in the last week — at least 38 people have been reported dead and 200,000 moved to safety in the western states of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Experts have warned that deforestation and increasing urbanization were at fault for the rising waters, as well as bad management of the dams across India.

  • A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Coming to the rescue

    A man rescues a drowning man as monsoon rains cause flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 200,000 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

  • A flooded street in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Flooded streets

    Witnesses say that looking down on towns in flooded Kerala is like looking down on a sea dotted with houses and cars in muddy flood waters. Rescue teams, including military personnel, have stepped up efforts to evacuate thousands of people trapped by the waters.

  • Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Floodgates opened

    People are being evacuated after authorities opened the gates of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dams to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the floodgates of 80 water reservoirs so far.

  • People are airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Massive rescue operation

    Hundreds of troops have led a desperate operation to rescue families trapped by rising floods. Helicopters have been used to airlift stranded victims from rooftops and to drop food and water packages in the worst-affected areas.

  • Indian rescuers conduct rescue operations after a landslide at Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Landslides follow the rain

    Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination. Landslides have also contributed to the death toll.

  • A view of partially submerged houses in rain water, at flood affected areas, in Thiruvananthapuram.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Monsoon fury

    Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September. Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

  • An elderly woman being rescued in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Brief respite from rains

    With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take people marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. With the weather department expecting rains to continue into the weekend, the state remains on high alert.


Fuel and water shortages

Officials warned that fuel shortages were widespread in districts which were cut off from larger cities. They also said that hundreds of villages in Maharashtra were lacking drinking water and electricity.

Floods hit Kerala in 2018. More than 200 people were killed in the disaster last August, which affected over 5 million Indians.

jns/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

India's Assam region grapples with aftermath of monsoon 26.07.2019

Floods have killed dozens in the state of Assam. Though the worst of the monsoon rains is over, those displaced are now grappling with a lack of food, clean drinking water and medicine.

Indien Zug steckt in Monsunfluten fest - 700 Reisende gerettet

Indian navy rescues 700 passengers from flooded train 27.07.2019

The train got stuck in monsoon floodwaters near Mumbai. Rescuers have now evacuated all 700 passengers, but the first group of 150 passengers could only be taken out after the train had been stranded for nine hours.

Bangladesh Dengue

Bangladesh struggles to contain worst-ever dengue outbreak 31.07.2019

At least eight people have died and more than 13,000 have taken ill due to a dengue fever outbreak in Bangladesh. Authorities are struggling to cope with the situation amid massive monsoon rains and floods in the country.

