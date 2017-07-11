South China Sea: US warns China against attack on Philippine forces

The US has warned China that it will defend the Philippines' armed forces from attack in the South China Sea as part of a 70-year-old mutual defense treaty.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, made the comments late on Sunday ahead of the fifth anniversary of a legal ruling that rejected Beijing's claims to the waters.

What did the Biden administration say?

US President Biden's administration said it backed a Trump-era policy that China's claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea.

"We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," the top diplomat added.

"Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea."

What has been happening in the South China Sea?

China believes most of the waters, which sit on a key trading and shipping route, fall under Beijing's control.

But they are also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, who say portions belong to them.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies 'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)



Tensions have been rising in the region, with several countries accusing Beijing of intimidation by sending vessels into the resource-rich waterway.

Chinese air and sea patrols, often operating from artificially built reefs, have been warning shipping away from the area which Beijing considers it to be part of its own territorial waters.

The Chinese government reiterated last week that it did not accept the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague that said Beijing was infringing on Manila's economic sovereignty.

Blinken said China should "abide by its obligations under international law [and] cease its provocative behavior."

China has also accused the US of inflaming tensions in the region.

China 'drives away' US vessel

China's armed forces said on Monday that it "drove away" a US warship that it said had illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands.

"We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions," it said in a statement.

The US Navy did not immediately comment

Washington has said that that its naval presence in the South China Sea is to support the freedom of navigation under international maritime law.

jf/rs (AP, Reuters)