South China Sea: Philippines vows to remove Chinese barriers

Philippines and Chinese vessels face off in the South China Sea, marking the latest in a series of confrontations over competing territorial claims in the important maritime passageway.

Philippine authorities Monday vowed to remove a floating barrier installed by China's coast guard at a disputed lagoon in the South China Sea.

Manila on Sunday condemned the China Coast Guard for installing the barrier, with a length of about 300 meters (some 1,000 feet).

“We condemn the installation of floating barriers by the Chinese coast guard,” Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said in a statement.

The Philippines “will take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers and to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area," Ano said, without elaborating on the specifics.

What is the latest conflict about?

Philippines Coast Guard spokesperson said Sunday the alleged barrier was discovered on Friday during a "routine maritime patrol."

Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said the floating barrier was preventing Filipino fishing boats from entering the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

More than 50 boats were outside the shoal at the time, Tarriela said.

Why is the issue this sensitive?

The issue is the latest flare-up in a series of increasing confrontations between Chinese and Philippines vessels, as China asserts greater control over the sea.

A number of different countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, lay competing territorial claims to parts of the sea.

But China claims sovereignty to nearly all of the sea, therefore cutting into territories internationally recognized as belonging to other countries. US patrol and jets have carried out patrols for decades to challenge China's expansive claims.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sought help to defend its maritime claims, including by holding joint drills with the US for the first time in a decade earlier this year and signing a maritime pact with Australia earlier this month.

rm/rc (AP, Reuters)