South China Sea: China slams US over 'illegal sanctions'

China on Thursday criticized new US sanctions on Chinese firms involved in Beijing's expansionism in the South China Sea, saying the measures were "illegal" and driven by "tyrannical logic."

China has sought to bolster its vast territorial claims in the contested waterway, one of the world's busiest trade routes, by building artificial islands and equipping them with military bases, ports and runways. The latest US sanctions, announced on Wednesday, target Chinese officials and 24 companies for their role in the construction of these facilities.

"The relevant US acts grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, violate international law and relevant international norms, which are totally out of tyrannical logic and power politics,'' Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said.

Washington rejects Beijing's claims in the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan.

The US Commerce Department said the 24 penalized companies had infringed on other nations' claims by enabling China to "militarize disputed outposts," and had therefore been added to a blacklist limiting their access to US products.

Zhao said the construction work on islands had nothing to do with Chinese militarization and was "within the scope of sovereignty."

China would "take firm measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises and individuals," he added, without providing specific details.

'Not going to cede ... an inch'

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have soared in recent weeks, with both countries accusing each other of deliberate provocation in the South China Sea.

The superpowers have also locked horns over a string of other issues, including technology, international trade, human rights abuses, Hong Kong's autonomy, and Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday that the Chinese People's Liberation Army was pursuing "an aggressive modernization plan," and that the Indo-Pacific was the epicenter of a "great power competition with China."

Speaking in Hawaii, he added that the US was "not going to cede this region, an inch of ground if you will, to another country, any other country that thinks their form of government, their views of human rights … [are] better than what many of us share."

China, which is currently holding live-fire military drills in the South and East China Seas, accused the US on Wednesday of deliberately flying a spy plane into a no-fly zone to disrupt the exercises.

The US frequently sends military ships and planes near disputed areas on "freedom of navigation" operations to challenge Beijing's territorial claims.

Chinese and Indonesian ships face off near South China Sea

According to reports by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, China on Thursday fired two medium-range missiles into the South China Sea in an apparent warning to Washington. The Ministry of Defense said the People's Liberation Army was conducting military exercises in the area, but gave no confirmation that missiles had been fired.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said China was not scared of "provocation and pressure" from the US, and accused "certain US politicians" of trying to fan tensions ahead of the presidential elections in November.

"This kind of behavior puts the lives of frontline officers and soldiers on both sides at risk," ministry spokesman Wu Qian told reporters.

Vietnam pulls children's film over South China Sea map

Taiwan warns of 'potential for accidents'

The sharp deterioration in US-China relations prompted Taiwan on Thursday to sound the alarm about the risk of conflict accidentally breaking out.

"There continue to be significant concerns over the potential for accidents, given increased military activity in the region," President Tsai Ing-wen told a forum organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute on Thursday.

"Therefore we believe it would be important for all parties to maintain open lines and communication to prevent misinterpretations or miscalculations," she said. "The risk of conflict requires careful management by all the parties concerned."

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies 'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)



