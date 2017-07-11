South American Football Confederation suspends Copa America in Argentina

In a fresh setback for the 2021 Copa America, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced on Sunday local time that it would no longer host the tournament in Argentina.

The decision came just 13 days before the games were slated to kick off.

On May 20, CONMEBOL had decided to move the 47th edition of the games away from the other co-host, Colombia due to the ongoing civil unrest in the country.

Other countries showed 'interest' in hosting

CONMEBOL said Argentina will not host the 10-nation regional tournament due "the present circumstances", without elaborating on the issue.

Argentina is currently dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases and is in the midst of a nine-day lockdown.

An Argentine survey published on Friday revealed that 70 percent of respondents were not in favor of holding the games as the country enters its worst phase of the pandemic yet.

"CONMEBOL is analyzing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament," the body said in a brief statement.

"Updates will be announced soon."

