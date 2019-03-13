South Africa's Zuma blames conspiracy at corruption inquiry

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma faces corruption charges relating to his nine years in power.

His supporters and opponents have been gathering outside the court in Parktown, Johannesburg, where he began his testimony on Monday.

"I have been vilified and alleged to be the king of corruption," Zuma told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday morning.

"This commission, from my understanding, was really created to have me coming here, and perhaps to find things on me," Zuma said in his opening remarks. "There has been a drive to remove me from the scene, a wish that I should disappear."

Zuma was ousted as president by his own party, the African National Congress (ANC) in February 2018. The charges include allowing the Gupta family and other supporters to use wangle state resources for their own business uses.

Cyril Ramaphosa (L) replaced Jacob Zuma as the South African president in 2018. He has promised an end to corruption in the country.

He had set up the commission before he was pushed out of power, after two years of political pressure.

He is also accused of allowing the family to influence government appointments while he was president.

In a separate case, Zuma is accused of corruption charges linking to military equipment he sold in the 1990s.

The testimony will be broadcast across South Africa, and millions are expected to tune in. Zuma has always denied any wrongdoing, instead he has alleged that the court is bent against him and that the trial is politically motivated.

$40 million bribe

Prosecutors said they interviewed witnesses over 130 days stretching throughout 2018 and the beginning of this year. Those included former members of Zuma's government.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene told the court that Zuma manipulated state energy polices to benefit the Gupta family.

He allegedly pushed nuclear energy policies, which would have benefited the family, who owned a uranium mine in the country. The Guptas also owned a multitude of mining, media and technology firms in South Africa.

They left South Africa for Dubai soon after Zuma was pushed out of power, and formerly employed Zuma's son, Duduzane. He was found not guilty of corruption charges in July 2019.

Jacob Zuma also had family ties to the Guptas. His son, Duduzane, was working for them and was charged with involvement in bribery in 2018.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jones also testified that the Gupta family offered him the job of finance minister. He said they threatened to kill him when he refused a $40 million bribe from them.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC's new leader and South African president, has called his presidency a "new era" for South Africa.

"A new dawn"

ANC support dropped for the first time since the 90s to a stage where their election victory was in doubt.

Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma's successor and ex deputy has called his presidency a "new era" for South Africa, and has made new appointments in government ministries and state owned companies.

Zuma's testimony is expected to last until Friday.

jns (AP, Reuters)