South Africa's youth confront xenophobia

Stefan Möhl
December 14, 2023

Anti-immigrant groups like Operation Dudula have attracted frustrated South Africans, including older generations who once fought against South Africa's apartheid regime. We meet two young people who have turned their backs on the racist ideology.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zs35
