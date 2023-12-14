South Africa's youth confront xenophobia

MigrationSouth AfricaSouth Africa's youth confront xenophobiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationSouth AfricaStefan Möhl12/14/2023December 14, 2023Anti-immigrant groups like Operation Dudula have attracted frustrated South Africans, including older generations who once fought against South Africa's apartheid regime. We meet two young people who have turned their backs on the racist ideology.https://p.dw.com/p/4Zs35Advertisement