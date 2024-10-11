South Africa's Ramaphosa won't face 'Farmgate' charges

The criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa, involving the theft of US dollars hidden in a couch on his farm, threatened to derail his presidency.

South African prosecutors announced they will not pursue criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with a robbery at his private game ranch, Phala Phala, in 2020.

The funds, $580,000, which Ramaphosa said were the proceeds from the sale of buffaloes, were allegedly hidden in a sofa when they were taken.

The president was accused of keeping the cash hidden in furniture at his ranch to evade South Africa's foreign currency laws.

Ramaphosa and 'Farmgate'

"Farmgate”, which has been a major political controversy in South Africa, erupted in June 2022 when a former South African spy boss, Arthur Fraser, accused the president of hiding the theft that took place in 2020 at his game farm in Limpopo province.

Fraser, who is a close ally of Ramaphosa's political opponent, Jacob Zuma, claimed an estimated $4 million was stolen and could have been the proceeds of money laundering, tax evasion, and breaching foreign currency laws over the cash.

He also accused the president of having members of his presidential protection unit track down the thieves, kidnap them, and then bribe them to cover up the large amounts of foreign currency he kept.

The money was stolen from Ramaphosa's private game reserve, Phala Phala, in 2020 Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

His allegations forced Ramaphosa to admit the theft took place, but the president denied any wrongdoing, saying he had reported the break-in to the head of his police protection unit and disputed the amount of money involved.

Ramaphosa said the money was payment for buffaloes bought by a Sudanese businessman, who confirmed the transaction in interviews with British media, though he didn't explain why the $580,000 was hidden in the couch.

It threw his presidency into turmoil ahead of a crucial party leadership vote.

Despite the ongoing criminal investigation, he survived the scandal and was reelected as the South African leader in June.

Third time Ramaphosa is cleared

On Thursday, prosecutors said they decided not to charge Ramaphosa or anyone on his security detail.

"This decision follows a comprehensive investigation process," the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

More than 150 statements were obtained in the investigation, NPA spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga told the Newzroom Afrika channel.

But prosecutors decided that "the available evidence presented to prosecutors cannot sustain any charge."

Ramaphosa was also cleared in separate investigations by the Reserve Bank and an independent watchdog.

Two men and a woman, one of whom was reportedly a worker at Ramaphosa's farm, were arrested last year and charged with breaking and entering and theft.

