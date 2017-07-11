South Africa's new alcohol ban sparks fury

South Africa's president on Sunday reimposed a ban on alcohol sales, which had only been lifted on June 1. In a letter to the nation, Cyril Ramaphosa also announced the return of a national curfew.

"We are taking these measures fully aware that they impose unwelcome restrictions on people's lives. They are, however, necessary to see us through the peak of the disease,'' Ramaphosa said.

"There is no way that we can avoid the coronavirus storm. But we can limit the damage that it can cause to our lives.''

Consumers on Monday took to social media to vent their anger, within hours of Ramaphosa's address, with hashtags like #AlcoholHasFallen.

Many social media users said they would buy bootleg alcohol or brew their own liquor. Others, like employees working for bars and liquor stores, sell

"For people like us, the bartenders, what can we do for us to live? That's all I want to know," Soweto resident Karabo Lebelo told the Reuters news agency.

However, the country's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, said officials wanted to avoid a situation where a COVID-19 patient would arrive at a hospital with no beds left because of avoidable alcohol-related ailments.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Johannesburg is staying home At an apartment building in Hillbrow, an inner city suburb of Johannesburg, residents looked on as police on the streets tried to enforce the nationwide lockdown

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Keeping each other at arm's length In front of a supermarket in Yeoville, Johannesburg, social distancing measures still have room for improvement. Since March 27, strict measures have been implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. New seating arrangements at the shops In a shopping center close to Pretoria, chairs are spaced far apart to ensure that customers can maintain a safe distance from one another while they wait. Only food and other essentials can be bought and sold countrywide.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. No gatherings, no alcohol The government has put a stop to public gatherings of all kinds in South Africa — and banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. But not everyone got the message: Eight men ended up at the police station in Johannesburg over game of cards.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Military deployed to residential areas The South African National Defence Force was sent to patrol the country's streets. Soldiers will be given police powers during the lockdown, President Ramaphosa said.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Strong-arm measures Reports suggest that police and security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets on those who defy the lockdown. Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has condemned the violence and warned of consequences.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Protection for the homeless A homeless woman was seen being escorted by the police and taken to a meeting point in central Johannesburg. The government had announced that safe accommodation would be provided to all homeless people during the lockdown.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Everything is coming to a halt The train depot in downtown Johannesburg is full as rail travel has been canceled for the duration of the lockdown. Taxis and buses are still allowed to operate under certain conditions and to transport essential services staff.

South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown. Lockdown until mid-April The COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa is expected to continue until at least April 17. The Heatlh Ministry has put the number of confirmed cases at 1,353 so far. However, mass testing will be carried out in the coming days, according to President Ramaphosa. Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm



Sharp spike in cases

The president also announced stricter controls to enforce the wearing of face masks, but concerns remain that this is insufficient to stem the surge in infections.

"Many here fear this might not be enough to weather the storm of coronavirus," reported DW's Adrian Kriesch. "There is still a massive lack of intensive care units, testing kits, and a shortage of about 12,000 healthcare workers."

Read more: South Africa lockdown 'no longer sustainable' despite surge in cases

South Africa is facing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases after loosening what had been one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

South Africa is now recording more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases a day — the fourth-largest daily increase worldwide. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by a quarter in the past week to over 4,000, official data show.

The South African figure accounts for over 40% of all the reported coronavirus cases in Africa.

Read more: COVID-19: Africa's education dilemma

Watch video 04:03 Share Cape Town without tourists Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3exEc Cape Town without tourists

kw/rc(AP, Reuters)